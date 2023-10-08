Five Questions With ... rural financial counsellor Glen Stewart

This week, we're talking to Dubbo's new rural financial counsellor Glen Stewart.
Mr Stewart arrives in the Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) NSW role with 19 years of experience in the banking industry.
Mr Stewart has lived in Oberon for 22 years and was the town's Citizen of the Year in 2019 while he's also previously managed large retail businesses including Kmart, Big W and Bunnings all over the state and also spent four years in PNG and Fiji managing retail operations.
You've held a range of different roles, what made you decide to become a rural financial counsellor?
I feel like all of my previous roles were preparing me for this role. Business, banking, and community roles all play a part in this role.
What are you hoping to achieve in the role?
I hope to help improve the farm businesses and ease the stress burden that managing finances can sometimes bring.
What impact do you expect El Nino to have on farmers and small businesses in the region?
I think farmers are more prepared for drought than previously. There are other factors that will have a greater impact, such as high interest rates and low livestock prices. There is also no government assistance yet for the drought.
What message do you have for people who may be struggling but are hesitating in reaching out?
Reach out early, and as often as is needed. We offer a free service so your time is all you will need to spend with us and we can usually help in some way.
What does the future hold for you?
I wish I had a crystal ball. I love what I do, every day I get to help someone, and I'd like to keep doing that.
