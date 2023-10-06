Something unusual happened in the main street of Oberon on the morning of October 2.
Lincoln Briffa set out to walk the 155 kilometres to Westmead Children's Hospital both to raise money for the hospital and to recognise the support that the hospital has given to his son Noah.
"The hospital has been wonderful to Noah and his treatment is continuing regularly," he said. "Without the support from the hospital I don't know what we would have done."
Noah has a condition that requires constant monitoring and adjustments, things that are just not possible without the facilities of a specialised hospital. "We have to travel to Westmead very frequently and Noah never receives anything less that excellent treatment and attention," Lincoln said. "Raising money fopr them is the least I can do."
Anyone who has had a child with almost any medical condition could very well have had to use the services of the hospital at some time, no matter where they live in the state. As well as being a first class institution for treating a huge variety of childhood medical issues, the hospital does important work in research into childhood diseases, vaccination and other matters affecting the health of young people. It is a very good hospital and deserves both its reputation and any donations that can help it to continue the good work.
Lincoln won't be alone on his journey, as he will be accompanied by Shaun Hull and Matthew Robinson who will follow him in cars and keep up the supply of food and drink. It's not possible (or even safe or legal) to walk on some of the route, such as the ascent up Victoria Pass or the descent from Glenbrook to the Nepean River or the single-lane section of Jenolan Caves Road, so the drivers will carry Lincoln as a passenger over these sections of roads. Doing the walk is important, but road safety is also important.
The plan is to take about a week for the walk, with regular updates on the Walk to Westmead Facebook page.
Lincoln set an original fund raising target of $1,000 but the number was up to $1,465 at the time of writing. You can make your own donation directly to Westmead Children's Hospital here, and all donations over $2 are tax deductible.
