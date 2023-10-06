Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Walking from Oberon to Westmead to raise funds and awareness

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 6 2023 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Something unusual happened in the main street of Oberon on the morning of October 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.