Now it's officially Spring, Oberon's gardens will be springing into life.
The Oberon Garden Club is running a competition called "Blooming Beautiful", where residents are invited to take a photo of their favourite garden view from their home or business.
Entries are open until October 15 and can be submitted through the Club's Facebook page or by email to oberongardenclub@gmail.com. The prizes for the winners are not too bad either - dinner for two at the Hungry Hare, a $75 voucher from Barker's Butchery and a $50 voucher from Anna at Kringle Cottage.
This is the lead up to the Open Gardens on November 4 and 5, which will see five Oberon gardens open to the public. The gardens are Bellenden, Brydie Park, Meant to Be, Avalon and Rosemont.
The last is a "small, organic, wildlife friendly cottage style garden with English and French influences, mixing happily with Australian natives like bottlebrush. It is still very much a work in progress - but gardens are constantly evolving and are never exactly the same year on year" according to the publicity handout. More details can be found at the Club's Facebook page.
One Club activity that is currently on hold is the monthly Garden Showcase where a garden would be nominated for its appearance from the street, with each month's winner receiving a $100 "Shop Local" voucher courtesy of Oberon Council.
"It just got too hard to find willing participants," said Lexi Kellam who organised the competition for the Club.
"Sometimes I'd have to ask three or four people before anyone would agree to be the winner, even with the $100 prize."
Chris Dutton, the Club's Publicity Officer, agreed. "It's a pity it stopped, but some people seemed concerned about publicising their names and addresses. Maybe we can bring it back one day," he said.
In other Club news, a new committee was elected recently. The office holders for the next year are:
The Club meets monthly on the third Monday of the month at the Uniting Church hall on the corner of Oberon and Dudley Streets, Meetings start at 10am and anyone with an interest in gardens or gardening is welcome to come along.
