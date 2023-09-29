Oberon High School
Congratulations to the year 8 boys who have completed the Y-fitness program. The boys set a number of fitness and wellbeing goals at the start of the term and have worked hard with Sharon Inwood at the YMCA gym to achieve these goals across 10 weeks. As a result of completing the program, the boys have been awarded a YMCA hoodie from Mayor Kellam. The program will now be offered to year 8 girls across term 4.
Stage 6 Industrial Technology students are immersed in the fascinating world of forging. They have mastered the art of shaping metal through the precise application of heat and force. This hands-on experience not only equips students with technical skills but also fosters creativity and an appreciation for the tradition of blacksmithing in the industrial world.
Over the past three weeks we have welcomed two purebred Dexter calves and several lambs including a set of triplets and still more to come - a very exciting time. They have captured the hearts of students and staff. Mr Frampton our Farm Assistant has been busy maintaining the school farm since Spring has sprung.
Year 6 students enjoyed challenging the staff in a game of basketball. The game was very competitive and there was lots of skill shown by both the staff and students. After a hard-fought match, the staff came away with a win!
On Thursday 14th September, 8 students accompanied by Mrs Beattie an Mrs Ryan, attended a multi-sports day at Bathurst Indoor Sports Complex. Students participated in a range of games and activities that were inclusive for all abilities. Everyone had a great day and we saw students display many natural talents in different sports such as tennis, NRL, golf and basketball. The students should be very proud of the sportsmanship they displayed and the kindness for people around them.
