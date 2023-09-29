On Thursday 14th September, 8 students accompanied by Mrs Beattie an Mrs Ryan, attended a multi-sports day at Bathurst Indoor Sports Complex. Students participated in a range of games and activities that were inclusive for all abilities. Everyone had a great day and we saw students display many natural talents in different sports such as tennis, NRL, golf and basketball. The students should be very proud of the sportsmanship they displayed and the kindness for people around them.