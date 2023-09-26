Oberon Review
First grade exodus forces ORC to pull pin on their BOIDC campaign

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:31pm
A BRIEF but exciting spell in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition has, for now, come to an end for the ORC Cricket Club after they recently announced their withdrawal for the upcoming season.

