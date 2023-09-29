On Sunday September 24, Oberon Junior Hockey Association held their annual presentation afternoon.
"This was a wonderful opportunity for friends and family to celebrate their achievements of the 2023 season. With 63 registered players there was plenty to celebrate," Danni-Lee Thompson from OJHA said.
"Congratulations to everyone on a very successful season."
READ MORE:
This capped off a season that ended with both teams making it to the semifinals. Neither team went any further but that wasn't too disappointing as a lot of the other teams didn't get even that far. While there might have been a few tears as the last Oberon team was eliminated from the competition it was still a very good year for the young hockey players and everyone is looking forward to kitting up again in 2024.
Major Awards;
Under 13s
Under 15s
OJHA would like to thank their sponsors for the 2023 season, Oberon Council, Mawhoods SUPA IGA Plus Liquor, Moorhead Engineering, Bowyer and Livermore, Oberon RSL Club, Royal Hotel Oberon, Jenolan Holiday Park, Oberon Highland Pine Products, Elders Emms Mooney and Reliance Bank.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.