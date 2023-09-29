Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Another good year for Oberon's young hockey players

PB
By Peter Bowditch
September 29 2023 - 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Sunday September 24, Oberon Junior Hockey Association held their annual presentation afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.