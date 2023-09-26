Oberon got a chance to see the large function room at the new Library and Community Centre put to good use with the NAIDOC Art Exhibition that ran from September 9 to 20.
The 45 paintings and sculptures on display attracted a big audience from the day that the exhibition opened. All of the artworks on display were for sale, and 23 had been sold by the time the exhibition closed.
The most expensive painting, Biyaami Gamarra Yirrayirra, a mixed medium work by Sonia Cox, had a buyer ready to meet the $2,000 price tag almost as soon as the exhibition opened.
While many of the works were by professional or very experienced artists, there were four sculptures and one painting submitted by the students at Oberon Public School. If these kids are this good this young then they have an almost certain future in the art world. As well as congratulations to the students, the teachers must be congratulated as well for encouraging their pupils to free and use their creativity.
That more than half the artworks were sold shows that Oberon is very open and receptive to this sort of show. "The response has been terrific," Library Manager Julie Baker said.
"We've never been able to put on an exhibition like this before because there was nowhere to have it, but the space in the new Library is perfect. There will definitely be more shows like this in the future.
"It was great to see all the people coming to the Library and appreciating the new building."
Following on from the art exhibition, there will be a NAIDOC Day celebration at the Oberon Common on Saturday, October 14.
