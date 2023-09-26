Oberon Review
Oberon Library sees its first art show, the NAIDOC Art Exhibition

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:13pm
Belonging Trails by Class 3/4S at Oberon Public School
Oberon got a chance to see the large function room at the new Library and Community Centre put to good use with the NAIDOC Art Exhibition that ran from September 9 to 20.

