Bucking Bulls Australia and the Oberon Rodeo Association will be bringing the Australian Performance Boxes Bull Futurity back to Oberon Showground on Saturday, October 14.
The action starts at midday with some "dummy" bull riding, with the real action starting at 2pm. Riders and bulls come from many places, so there will be a lot of skill on display. This sort of event isn't just about how long riders can stay on the animals, it's also a competition between the bulls themselves, so as well as buckles and trophies for the riders there's ribbons and awards for the bulls. These bulls are trained for this and really don't like anyone sitting on their backs so they will be determined to get the riders off as soon as possible.
As well as the bull riding action there will be live music until late with Oberon local Mickey Pye, Tori Darke, James Van Cooper and Jack Garland.
Nobody will go hungry or thirsty because there will be a bar and food stalls open all day, and there will be stalls selling clothing, hats and other bull riding associated products. It rained last year and the people selling wide brimmed hats did a lot of business.
Last year's Futurity was an enormous success despite rain and muddy conditions, but nobody went away disappointed. The riders might have had reason to complain about being dumped on their backs into mud, but nobody wears their best clothes to go bull riding.
The Futurity signals the start of a lot of bull riding and related sports in Oberon over the next few months, with Campdraft in November, the Optimal Performance Academy in January 2024 teaching riding on both bulls and horses, and then the Oberon Rodeo.
Everyone is assured of a good time at the Bull Futurity, but don't forget to vote in the referendum before you get there.
