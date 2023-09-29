Oberon Review
Bull riding comes back to Oberon for the 2023 Bull Futurity

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Some of the action at the 2022 Bull Futurity. Photo Peter Bowditch
Bucking Bulls Australia and the Oberon Rodeo Association will be bringing the Australian Performance Boxes Bull Futurity back to Oberon Showground on Saturday, October 14.

