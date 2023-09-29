The action starts at midday with some "dummy" bull riding, with the real action starting at 2pm. Riders and bulls come from many places, so there will be a lot of skill on display. This sort of event isn't just about how long riders can stay on the animals, it's also a competition between the bulls themselves, so as well as buckles and trophies for the riders there's ribbons and awards for the bulls. These bulls are trained for this and really don't like anyone sitting on their backs so they will be determined to get the riders off as soon as possible.