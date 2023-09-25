It was election time at Oberon Council's meeting on Tuesday, September 19. Mayors serve a two year term, and elections had to be held for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
Both Mayor Mark Kellam and Deputy Mayor Andrew McKibbin stood for reelection, with a single challenger for each. Mayor Kellam was up against Councillor Helen Hayden, but came out winner by six votes to two.
The election for Deputy saw Cr McKibbin against Cr Lauren Trembath, with the incumbent getting five votes to Cr Trembath's three. There are nine Councillors but Cr Bruce Watt had been granted leave of absence so was unable to vote, as the vote was by secret ballot. His absence could not have affected the result of either poll.
The Oberon Review had a conversation with Mayor Kellam after the meeting.
Oberon Review: Firstly, congratulations on your reelection.
Marl Kellam: Thank you.
OR: An obvious achievement in your previous term as Mayor was the construction of the new Library and Community Centre, but what do you see as the challenges and plans for your next term?
MK: The first is that work will be starting soon on the new sports complex. Everything is now in place and progress on the ground will be visible shortly.
OR: This can only be a good thing. As I travelled about following local sporting teams over the last few months it became obvious that Oberon needs much better facilities if we are to attract both teams to play locally and spectators to watch them.
MK: Certainly. We need something we can be proud of.
OR: Do you expect any opposition - too much money, should be spent on something else, will annoy the neighbours, etc?
MK: Of course. There's always something else to spend the money on, but like the Community Centre, the complaints will stop when the work stops.
OR: Are there any other major or expensive projects coming along?
MK: The other major project is the replacement and expansion of the sewage treatment plant. This is a project which will be virtually invisible to residents but is essential to prepare for the expected population growth over the next decade and beyond. It's no use building something that will be out of date almost immediately, and while it might look like we are overspending there could be twice as many residents in town in a few years time. Oberon will still be a small country town, but the services have to be there before the people.
OR: Speaking of small towns, how will Oberon pay for all this?
MK: Both projects will be largely funded by government grants. We've got money in the bank but not enough to do all the things we would like to do.
OR: Is anything controversial coming along?
MK: We're working on an equitable rate distribution. Council is allowed to increase rate income, but at an average rate across all residents. Oberon shire has a mix of residents with different needs and opinions. A significant proportion of ratepayers are not connected to town water, for example. We have to work out the best way to spread the load and still remain under the overall increase cap. There will be people who are not happy, but we'll have to deal with that.
OR: Outside of Oberon, what are the challenges for the future?
MK: The obvious one is climate change and the move to renewable energy sources. I'm working with a group of councils to consider ways of transitioning to a greater use of renewable energy, with all that means for the location and construction of infrastructure - wind turbines, solar arrays, batteries and other means of storage, transmission lines and so on. There will be opposition to everything but we just have to find ways to overcome this and prepare for the inevitable future.
OR: Good luck with that, having seen some local antipathy to these ideas recently. And good luck with the next year in office. Thank you for talking to the Oberon Review.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.