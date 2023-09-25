MK: The other major project is the replacement and expansion of the sewage treatment plant. This is a project which will be virtually invisible to residents but is essential to prepare for the expected population growth over the next decade and beyond. It's no use building something that will be out of date almost immediately, and while it might look like we are overspending there could be twice as many residents in town in a few years time. Oberon will still be a small country town, but the services have to be there before the people.