Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Victoria

September 25 2023 - 12:10pm
The affected stretch of the Great Western Highway. Picture from Live Traffic.
THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Victoria and motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to what is being described as a crash between a truck and car.

