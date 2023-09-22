Oberon Review
Transport for NSW appoints Bouygues Construction to oversee repairs to Five Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road

September 22 2023 - 10:41am
An aerial view shows the extent of the damage on the Five Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road. Picture from Transport for NSW.
THE full reopening of Jenolan Caves Road has moved a step closer after Transport for NSW announced that it had appointed a managing contractor "to oversee repairs" to a part of the route that has been closed for years.

Local News

