Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon High School congratulates new School Captains

TW
By Tom Walker
September 20 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon High School has welcomed its next generation of student leaders, as the the School Captains for 2024 have been officially announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.