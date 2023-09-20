Oberon High School congratulates new School Captains

Oberon High School has welcomed its next generation of student leaders, as the the School Captains for 2024 have been officially announced.
The school extended its congratulations to Captains Brandon Eiler and Maegan Weatherstone, and Vice Captains Caelan Levanic and Ella Robinson.
The school's executive team said they look forward to working with their new captains in the future, and that the team will be great leaders of the student body and representatives for the school.
In their applications, these students mentioned they hope to be approachable, helpful voices for the school's other students.
On the horizon, the new Captains will be representing the school at Remembrance Day, fortnightly assemblies, the Year 12 graduation dinner, and the End of Year Presentation Night.
The new Captains will be inducted at a special assembly in Term 4, where they will take their Oath of Office and will be presented with badges.
