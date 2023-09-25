Spring Festival at Mayfield Garden predicted to be biggest yet

This year's Spring Festival at Mayfield Garden in Oberon will be the biggest yet, with the introduction of a music event on the Labour Day long weekend adding to the already popular event.
There are still some glamping nights available where visitors can spend a night in luxurious tents, inclusive of a special three-course dinner at the Mayfield restaurant.
Visitors to the festival between September 23 and October 22 will once again get to experience the full 65 hectare garden - including the 50-hectare private family estate.
Apart from experiencing the extraordinary blooms and colours of an awakening spring garden, visitors to the private garden also get to enjoy one of Australia's largest box hedge mazes, the Mayfield amphitheatre, family chapel, water garden, the stumpery, and rowing on the Mayfield lake.
Spring is one of the most popular times of the year for garden visitors, as the garden literally explodes with colour - with rhododendrons, water lilies, paeonies, viburnum and wisteria just some of the plants showing their full colours at this time of the year.
Mayfield Garden will host a spectacular and diverse line-up of performers and musicians this year. The performances will take place over the Labour Day Long Weekend from Saturday, September 30 to Monday, October 2.
There is no additional cost for these musical performances - all you need to do is buy a regular festival admission ticket via the festival website or when you arrive on the day. Early bookings are recommended.
The performance schedule over the long weekend is:
The garden will be open during the Spring Festival from 9am to 4.30pm, with final entry at 3pm.
Day visitors to the garden can choose to bring a picnic lunch or book a table at Mayfield's popular garden restaurant.
