How one man's passion has led him to a new and satisfying career.
Jesse Graham has spent more than a decade working in the mines, but his passion since high school has been cooking.
He was finally able to turn his passion into his profession year, when he and his father renovated a trailer into a mobile stall for his new food business, JJG's Chill & Grill.
"It feels great. It's the best thing having your own business... you can follow your own dreams," Mr Graham said.
An Oberon resident for around 30 years, Mr Graham's signature recipes are rapidly gaining popularity since he began in January, as he travels his business throughout the Central West.
His popular menu items include the chicken fillet burger, philly cheese steak roll, loaded hot dogs, loaded fries, and more.
Remembering his roots, he also has an "Oberon Burger" available. It includes two homemade patties with his own seasoning, pickles, bacon, cheese, and sweet chilli aioli sauce.
Never formally trained in cooking, Mr Graham relies on his experience cooking for the love of it since he was young.
"I haven't been a proper chef or anything like that. It's just more experience from high school," he said.
"It's just putting these ideas together, trying them out, and putting them out there. And I haven't had a complaint yet."
JJG's Chill & Grill travels around to events and catering jobs across the Central West, taking his mobile business to areas such as Bathurst and Orange.
Mr Graham has also been nominated at the Community Achievement Awards for NSW & the ACT, and is in the running for the Small Business Awards category. Semifinalists for the awards will be announced on October 4.
JJG's Chill & Grill can be found at various locations around Oberon, including often at Oberon Motors at 152 Oberon Street.
To learn more about the business or where it will be next, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/p/JJGs-Chill-Grill-100089367316904/.
