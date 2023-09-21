Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

From working the mines to working the grill for long-time Oberon local

TW
By Tom Walker
September 21 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How one man's passion has led him to a new and satisfying career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.