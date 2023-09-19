Oberon Review
League Tag for all ages as parents and kids face off in footy

By Tom Walker
September 19 2023 - 3:46pm
Six weeks of youth League Tag, rain or shine, have ended with a mixed game of parents and kids facing off for fun at Oberon Recreation Ground as part of a youth activation program.

