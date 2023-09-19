League Tag for all ages as parents and kids face off in footy

Six weeks of youth League Tag, rain or shine, have ended with a mixed game of parents and kids facing off for fun at Oberon Recreation Ground as part of a youth activation program.
Through an initiative driven by not-for-profit organisation Creative Community Concepts (CCC), Oberon is one of many areas in the Central West fighting to keep sports alive in the next generation.
"The communities we've chosen haven't got access to regular sport on a regular basis for children. So for children to participate in sport, it can be quite expensive," said Kyle Meyers, General Manager at CCC.
"So we've just put on six weeks of Mixed Tag for Oberon, on Monday afternoon... even two of the days it was raining, and we still had 20 or 30 kids come along and still want to play in the rain, because they just love League Tag and love playing and love the opportunity."
On the final day of the program, on September 18, locals saw the program off with a for-fun game of kids and parents, with parents who had been standing by chatting at previous sessions instead taking to the field.
"[That] night was sensational, and great to see a really big turnout again. But it's good to see the parents run around with their kids, and have just as much fun as them some of the time," Mr Meyers said.
CCC has staff based in Dubbo and Bathurst, and the organisation retains close ties with the Oberon community.
Looking to the future, CCC will be meeting with some local Oberon schools to identify some young leaders for the town, with plans to provide the students with sporting accreditation and a Young Leaders Camp.
"Then we want to see them give back a little bit to their community, you know, referee and help out in those afternoons that we're doing as well," Mr Meyers said.
