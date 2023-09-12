Oberon Review
Art exhibition showcases local Indigenous talent at new Oberon Library and Community Centre

By Tom Walker
Updated September 13 2023 - 10:37am, first published September 12 2023 - 1:54pm
Oberon Council has officially opened the NAIDOC Art Exhibition for this year, bringing a wave of inspiring art and culture to the new Oberon Library and Community Centre space.

