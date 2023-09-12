Art exhibition showcases local Indigenous talent at new Oberon Library and Community Centre

Oberon Council has officially opened the NAIDOC Art Exhibition for this year, bringing a wave of inspiring art and culture to the new Oberon Library and Community Centre space.
The exhibition, which opened on September 9, showcases a broad range of styles, techniques, and themes, with several artists attending the opening day to speak about their work.
Mayor Mark Kellam opened the event, and later said: "I came away with a much better understanding of the symbolism embedded in the works and basic concepts that underpin most Indigenous art."
Debbie Keane, Manager of Economic Development and Tourism at Oberon Council, told the Review that the exhibition is being well-received whilst effectively showcasing the new library.
"We had an opening on the 9th, which was very well received by the community, and we'd actually sold five paintings before the event was actually opened. So there's been a lot of interest in the artwork, and it's been lovely to be able to showcase the talent that we have within our local Indigenous community here," she said.
"Including the local primary school, [which] has some fantastic young emerging artists there too who are showcasing their talents."
The new Oberon Library and Community Centre was officially opened on July 4 this year, after aspirations for the project began in 2016.
The NAIDOC Art Exhibition will be open from September 9 to September 20, and is available during the library hours of 9.30am-5.30pm weekdays, 9.30am-12.30pm Saturdays.
