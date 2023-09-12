AT the start of the season the numbers situation was looking bleak for both the Bathurst Panthers and Oberon Tigers as they tried to field teams for the Group 10 under 11s season.
Now, thanks to a co-operative effort between the clubs, they find themselves one win away from a title.
The 'Big Cats', as they're affectionately known, are the combined forces of the Panthers and Tigers sides, and they've fought their way through to a grand final appearance on the back of a thrilling win over St Pat's.
There had been virtually nothing between the two teams all season and that was once again the case in Saturday's latest clash at Cowra.
Following three losses to the Saints by four points or less - including a 30-28 loss in the qualifying final - the Panthers-Tigers side finally got the better of Pat's in a 28-26 result.
The match came down to the wire, with Panthers securing the win on the back of a late try to Cooper Thompson and the all-important conversion to Theo Lyle.
Panthers-Tigers co-coach Greg Behan said it's a huge moment for two clubs who were originally looking at the possibility of not fielding a team back at the start of the season.
"It's unreal. It's such a thrill for both clubs and all of the coaches," he said.
"The players were either going to miss out or were going to have to look elsewhere to play but we got together two weeks before the season and now we've made the big one.
"I come from the Oberon side of things, and they've all been playing together since under 6s, and it would be a similar story for the Bathurst guys, and they've all come together this year and gelled really well and improved out of sight."
Pat's were looking destined to take the grand final spot against Blayney when they led 26-16 with a matter of minutes to go, but the Panthers-Tigers side mounted a late challenge.
"They were going to give me a heart attack," he said.
"They were down by 10 points with four minutes to go. The football gods played a part in it. We scored, then they went for a tap but had a forward pass, so that opened the door for us with about 30 seconds to go.
"We scored again and kicked the goal to win it. I remember Theo's dad talking to me after the game and saying that he couldn't watch the kick."
The under 11s are one of three Panthers tackle sides to make it through to this weekend's grand finals, along with the club's under 13s and 14s squads.
Panthers' under 14s had qualified for the grand final a week earlier with their win over Orange CYMS in the major semi-final while the 13s won their preliminary final clash 16-4 over the Bloomfield Tigers.
The Oberon Tigers' senior club have postponed their AGM - originally scheduled for junior grand final day - back eight days to September 24 in order to throw their full support behind the team.
This Saturday's finals will take place at Orange's Wade Park.
