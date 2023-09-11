Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Students say YES to career pathways thanks to TAFE NSW program

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 10:27am, first published September 11 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine local students from Oberon High School will be joining the workforce in their favourite fields, thanks to a career pathways program offered by TAFE NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.