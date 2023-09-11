Students say YES to career pathways thanks to TAFE NSW program

Nine local students from Oberon High School will be joining the workforce in their favourite fields, thanks to a career pathways program offered by TAFE NSW.
The students have graduated from the Youth Engagement Strategy Plus (YES+) program, which allowed them to test a breadth of different career paths over the course of six weeks.
Over the course, students visited industry sites and real workplaces to get a valuable, first-hand look at which career path interested them most.
The students finished the course with a TAFE NSW Statement in Youth Engagement.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the program renews students' desires to learn.
"This course is helping young people decide what kind of career they are interested in pursuing and providing them the skills and pathways to kick start that career," Mr Toole said.
"It is designed to act as a 'circuit breaker', providing disengaged school students with the opportunity to come to TAFE NSW and gain foundation skills in an alternative environment and explore their post-school options."
YES+ was designed to provide opportunities for TAFE NSW and schools to work together to plan the delivery of customised courses and support services for students at risk of leaving school early.
It also aims to stem the flow of young people lost from the education and training systems each year, and lift young peoples' participation in post-school education and training.
