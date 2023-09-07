Oberon Review
Oberon's U15s girls' hockey side unlucky in minor-semi final, losing to Scots All Saints College

Updated September 7 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
MEMBERS of Oberon's under 15s girls' hockey team travelled into Bathurst last Saturday to go up against Scots All Saints College (SASC) in the minor semi-finals.

