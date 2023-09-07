MEMBERS of Oberon's under 15s girls' hockey team travelled into Bathurst last Saturday to go up against Scots All Saints College (SASC) in the minor semi-finals.
While the team put in a great effort, SASC were too strong on the day, winning the game 3-1 and knocking Oberon out of the 2023 competition.
All the Oberon team played well, with Chelsie Milton scoring the side's goal.
SASC will now take on St Pat's this Saturday, September 9 and the winner of that match will go through to the grand final which will be played in Bathurst the following weekend.
