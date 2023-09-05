Oberon High School
The Youth Engagement Strategy is a program designed to provide students with the opportunity to attend TAFE NSW and gain pre-vocational and foundational skills in an alternative environment, learn about TAFE courses and pathways and explore their post-school options. Ten students from Oberon High School have been attending TAFE every Friday for the past 5 weeks. They have experienced bricklaying, carpentry, welding, early childhood and fitness.
Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School has received news that two of their Year 5 students, Tahra and Samuel, were successful in their application to be part of the Young and Deadly Mob (YDM). YDM is a learning program for high potential and gifted Aboriginal students in rural, remote and regional areas of NSW and is accessed through the Aurora College pathway. YDM students will join with their peers from schools across NSW next term for a series of "taster" lessons in STEM before moving into Year 6 in 2024 where they will participate in Science and maths lessons every week. A big thank you to the students' families for supporting their child's application.
St Joseph's Catholic School
A group from Years 5 and 6 spent an enjoyable three days in Canberra, seeing the sights and learning both about themselves and the world around them. As well as the usual tourist attractions such as the War Memorial and Parliament House, the group went to the Arboretum, saw synchronised swimmers perfecting their routines at Sportex, were exposed to science at Questacon, did some rock climbing and even managed a visit to the tiny world at Cockington Green.
Congratulations to the students who competed at the Diocesan Athletics Carnival in Dubbo last Friday. Our students represented themselves and their school exceptionally well. Special mention to Ashleigh McKenzie who placed first in the Senior Girls Shot Put and will progress on to the Polding Carnival to be held early next term. Thank you to the parents and carers who transported their children and supported them on the day.
Year 3 has been very busy learning about angles in Mathematics. We have been enjoying finding the angles around us and measuring them with our homemade angle testers. Students have been working hard to remember the different types of angles and how we can tell them apart. In Science we have been learning about heat energy and what it can do to different objects and materials. All of the little builders in our class have really enjoyed this as we have been looking at expansion and contraction with a focus on building materials. Students have also had the opportunity to do their own research and have loved watching different videos and reading about expansion joints in construction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.