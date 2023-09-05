Year 3 has been very busy learning about angles in Mathematics. We have been enjoying finding the angles around us and measuring them with our homemade angle testers. Students have been working hard to remember the different types of angles and how we can tell them apart. In Science we have been learning about heat energy and what it can do to different objects and materials. All of the little builders in our class have really enjoyed this as we have been looking at expansion and contraction with a focus on building materials. Students have also had the opportunity to do their own research and have loved watching different videos and reading about expansion joints in construction.