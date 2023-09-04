Wednesday September 13 will be an 18 hole Stableford event and the second round of the Oberon Trifecta with the third round to be a Par event on September 20. We will be going back to at Stableford event on the 27th and this should also coincide with the start of the coring of the greens. Putting conditions aren't great while this essential maintenance is happening, but it will be worth it when the greens recover to perfection.