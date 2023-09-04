Women's golf came back to the Oberon Golf Course after a week's rest.
A Stableford event was held on Wednesday, August 30. This turned out to be a very close call with Sue Webb winning with 31 points, Joan Graham second with 30 points and Glennie McGrath third with 29 points. Sue also won the Nearest the Pin on the 18th.
Wednesday September 13 will be an 18 hole Stableford event and the second round of the Oberon Trifecta with the third round to be a Par event on September 20. We will be going back to at Stableford event on the 27th and this should also coincide with the start of the coring of the greens. Putting conditions aren't great while this essential maintenance is happening, but it will be worth it when the greens recover to perfection.
For those who don't play, coring is a process where a lot of small holes are cut into the greens to improve aeration and watering. It can leave a mess on the surface for a short while.
