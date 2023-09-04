It's no secret that Australia has what the media love to call "an aging population". This is usually attributed to the Boomer generation living longer and their descendants having fewer children. It has ramifications for the future of employment as older people approach retirement, especially in smaller regional towns with a limited range of industries.
As an example, Oberon is just such a small regional town, with local industry being dominated by farming and grazing and a healthy timber industry, both in forestry and processing.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics tracks about 1,300 job categories and has some revealing data about occupations which could be approaching a "retirement cliff", where a significant proportion of those occupying those jobs are approaching retirement age. And the top two categories are farming and truck driving.
So what effect could these numbers have on Oberon's future?
In Oberon, between 2016 and 2021 the proportion of residents aged between 50 and 70 increased from 27.6 per cent to 29.5 per cent. These are the people heading towards retirement. Just one occupation, Machinery Operators and Drivers, went from 18.7 per cent of the population to 13.2, and while this means a bigger number in line with the increase in the total population of the town, it also means that the employment category is shrinking in real terms. Also, many of these workers could be in the 29.5 per cent who can see retirement at the end of the tunnel.
There is already a move away from the old tradition of farms being passed down across generations, with weather conditions making life more difficult and land near towns increasingly offering chances to sell out so that houses can go where the crops and herds are now or larger farms can be created to exploit economies of scale.
A shortage of truck drivers presents a much bigger problem for towns like Oberon where almost the total economy depends on road transport and a lot of it. Without a sufficient number of drivers to supply the goods needed to keep any town running, to bring in the raw materials for manufacturing, to take farm produce and manufactured products to market, towns like Oberon have no long term future, and nobody is going to bring industry and employment to anywhere where there are restrictions on getting things in and out of town.
So what can be done about the possibility that the farmers and truck drivers will retire and there will be nobody to take their places?
A look at the census numbers for Oberon comparing 2016 with 2021 is instructive. The first thing to notice is that the population increased from 3256 to 5880, and as for aging, the median age went down from 47 to 45. This might sound like good news, but a median is simply a point which divides the range in half, with the same number of ages both above and below. In both cases, the median age was much higher than the national measurement (38 in both censuses).
While it might not apply universally to small country towns, the relatively high median age in Oberon means that the pool of people thinking about their first job and who could be encouraged to take up farming or a life on the road is smaller. It's a lot easier to change the work you do when you are twenty than at forty.
The problem has to be recognised and addressed now, not when the towns start to wither and die. It's better to be aware and think about it now rather than wait until the shutters go up on the shops and the faded "For Sale" signs weather away in front yards.
