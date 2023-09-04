In Oberon, between 2016 and 2021 the proportion of residents aged between 50 and 70 increased from 27.6 per cent to 29.5 per cent. These are the people heading towards retirement. Just one occupation, Machinery Operators and Drivers, went from 18.7 per cent of the population to 13.2, and while this means a bigger number in line with the increase in the total population of the town, it also means that the employment category is shrinking in real terms. Also, many of these workers could be in the 29.5 per cent who can see retirement at the end of the tunnel.