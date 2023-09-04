Oberon Review
The years winds up for Oberon's rugby league teams

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:37am, first published September 4 2023 - 1:38pm
The Oberon Seniors Rugby League teams had their annual presentation night at the Oberon Leagues Club on Saturday, September 2. A good crowd turned out to witness the recognition given to players who had not only given their best during the season but had occasionally gone beyond what was expected.

Local News

