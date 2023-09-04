The Oberon Seniors Rugby League teams had their annual presentation night at the Oberon Leagues Club on Saturday, September 2. A good crowd turned out to witness the recognition given to players who had not only given their best during the season but had occasionally gone beyond what was expected.
"Thank you to all that attended our presentation night last night. A big 'Thank you' to Zan and her family for providing dinner for everyone and to the committee, our sponsors, family and friends. To the Leagues Club - we couldn't have done it without you. Congratulations to all players especially the reward recipients and we hope you all come back next year," a spokesperson for the teams said.
Reward recipients for 2023:
League tag
Men's
As well as being the top point scorer for the Tigers for the season, Blake Fitzpatrick was declared the Player of the Year across the entire Woodbridge Cup field. It was definitely Blake's year.
Memorial awards
Life members: Brian Saul
