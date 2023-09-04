Saturday, September 2, was a big day for junior sport in Oberon, with the Under 11s rugby league team and the Under 15s and Under 13s hockey teams all playing in semifinals.
Rugby League
The Oberon/Panthers combined Under 11s team played in the elimination semifinal against Mudgee. As this is a combined team made up of Tigers and Panthers they are colloquially known as the Big Cats. From the start the Big Cat forwards were dominating, leading to a number of explosive runs and tries. By half time the Oberon/Panthers had a 18-0 lead. Mudgee came back in the second half but the Oberon/Panthers were too good in attack and defence with the final score being 28-18.
The Big Cats now head to Cowra to play in the preliminary final to qualify for the Grand Final. The Oberon Review wishes the Big Cats all the luck and look forward to seeing them in the Grand Final.
Oberon Junior Hockey
Under 15s
Oberon under 15's played their minor semi final against Scots All Saints College. It was a hard-fought game with the ball moving from end to end right from the beginning. Oberon scored two goals early on but both were unfortunately disallowed. SASC eventually capitalised on their possession and field position scoring 3 quick goals.
Oberon then came back scoring late in the second half to make the final score 3-1. While obviously disappointed at the result, the team had nothing to be ashamed of. The SASC team were just that little bit better on the day, and the score could easily have gone the other way.
Under 13s
Oberon Under 13s minor semi-final was against Souths. It was a tough game with both teams keen to win. Oberon had to work hard in defence from the beginning as Souths had some quite tall and physically strong players.
Everyone tried exceptionally hard but unfortunately Souths came away convincing winners by eight goals. There were some tears at the end but nobody said that they wouldn't be back next year and it was good to see players from both teams with their arms around each other after the final hooter sounded.
Under 15s coach Danni-Lee Thompson was obviously disappointed at the results, but there's always next year.
"All the players should be very proud of their skill development and teamwork throughout the year. Both Under 15s and Under 13s should be very proud of their season," she said.
"And my son was in the winning league team."
