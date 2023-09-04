The Oberon/Panthers combined Under 11s team played in the elimination semifinal against Mudgee. As this is a combined team made up of Tigers and Panthers they are colloquially known as the Big Cats. From the start the Big Cat forwards were dominating, leading to a number of explosive runs and tries. By half time the Oberon/Panthers had a 18-0 lead. Mudgee came back in the second half but the Oberon/Panthers were too good in attack and defence with the final score being 28-18.

