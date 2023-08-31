The Woodbridge Cup might be over for 2023 (congratulations to the Manildra Rhinos, champions for two years in a row) but there is still news. The Oberon Tigers didn't manage to get to the Grand Final as they did in 2022, but two of the players had their achievements rewarded.
At the series presentation night on Friday, August 18, one of the big winners was Blake Fitzpatrick who won the Alex Armstrong Medal for the Player of the Year. With twelve teams each with around twenty players on rotation, being declared the best player is definitely something to be proud of.
"It came as a great surprise to me. I wasn't planning on driving all the way to Canowindra for the dinner, but people told me I had to be there without telling me why," he said.
Asked about the Tigers' performance over the season. Fitzpatrick was philosophical. "We got off to a good start but injuries, a couple of suspensions and the fact that everyone in the team has jobs meant that we weren't always playing with a full team available. I'm a bit lucky because I work for my own business at Nxtgen Plumbing so I can be a bit flexible with my time, but a lot of the players are on 24/7 shifts at the mills and playing and training has to fit in with their shifts," he said.
Read more:
"This means that players had to play in different positions occasionally. I alternated between Lock and Five Eighth, for example.
"But there's always next year. We'll be back and aiming for the top again."
The other Oberon player recognised on the night was Pasiano Lefaoseu who won the Williams Encouragement Award. With new players coming along and their skills and commitment being recognised the future of the game is in good hands. Unfortunately the Oberon Review wasn't able to talk to Pasiano by the time this was written.
2023 might not have brough the success that the Oberon Tigers wished for, but their match with the eventual premiers Manildra was the lowest scoring match for Manildra across the whole season. They will be back in 2024 and the Oberon Review will be there cheering them on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.