Asked about the Tigers' performance over the season. Fitzpatrick was philosophical. "We got off to a good start but injuries, a couple of suspensions and the fact that everyone in the team has jobs meant that we weren't always playing with a full team available. I'm a bit lucky because I work for my own business at Nxtgen Plumbing so I can be a bit flexible with my time, but a lot of the players are on 24/7 shifts at the mills and playing and training has to fit in with their shifts," he said.