Jewellery by Jody brightens up the wardrobe of Oberon's residents

Hobbies are supposed to be activities that you do in your spare time just for your own amusement, but sometimes they get away from you and become a job. This happened to Jody Sullivan of Oberon.
Jody's mother used to make costume jewellery out of found items or things she picked up at various places. She would take the beads and other parts and use them to other make other things like bracelets. Feathers and the like were used to make dream catchers. A group of friends would get together regularly for coffee and to swap ideas and compare their work.
In 2019 Jody got the bug herself and it wasn't long before she saw the opportunity to make some pocket money when she wasn't doing her real job at Mayfield Garden and the kids were at school.
One of the skills of an artist is to look at something and see something else. Examples of this are Picasso's 1942 bull's head sculpture made from a bicycle seat and handlebars or even Michelangelo's statement that to make a great statue you take a block of marble and carve away all the bits that aren't David.
Jody doesn't do all her own silverwork, but instead buys items that she can either turn into something else or combine with other things. Using bought silverware, beads and crystals she makes earrings, necklaces, bracelets and other bodily adornments. She has the skill and imagination to think "This would go with this to make that".
She has started to make her own products from scratch and the first attempt is to make earrings featuring the ends of.22 cartridge cases. She cuts off the end of the cartridge, smooths out any burrs on the side that touches the ear and then attaches the pin to go through the piercing.
"People have no idea how much work is involved in making something like this. I can't just take a hacksaw to the cartridge and stop there. Like a lot of things you don't know how much work you have to do until you start doing it, but the result makes it worthwhile," she said.
The bullet earrings attract a lot of attention because they are an original idea and nobody else is doing it.
Jody's work is on show at markets around the region, and by buying you support a startup local business with quality products.
Examples of Jody's work can be seen at her Facebook page, Jewellery by Jody, and you can contact her there for purchases.
