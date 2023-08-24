Oberon Review
Oberon's three schools keep the students entertained and educated

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Oberon High School

Oberon High School Stage 5 Drama students worked very hard rehearsing for their pantomime performance "Disco of the Undead." Recently, they performed for Oberon Public School students and fellow peers. They are very grateful for the support of Charles Sturt University for lending them some costumes.

