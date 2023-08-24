Oberon High School Stage 5 Drama students worked very hard rehearsing for their pantomime performance "Disco of the Undead." Recently, they performed for Oberon Public School students and fellow peers. They are very grateful for the support of Charles Sturt University for lending them some costumes.
On August 14 student award recipients were presented with their Education Week awards. The award recognises students who have shown to be good school citizens. We also recognise community members who have supported the school regularly over the past years. This year's awards went to Jordan Boney and Oberon YMCA.
Well done to all Oberon Public School students who arrived between 8.30am - 9.10am on Thursday, 17th August. They are "bouncing into success" where every day's attendance counts. Students received a surprise to celebrate their commitment to their education by being at school and on time. Being at school on time matters because learning matters. Many thanks to parents for their support.
5/6T students have immersed themselves into literacy groups this term. They have been letting their creativity run wild with captivating Loose Parts activities, expanding their vocabulary one word at a time, igniting their curiosity through Genius Hour presentations, recording themselves reading with passion and not just reading with the teacher, but having meaningful conversations and achieving academic growth. It's not just about the words on paper; it's about fostering a lifelong connection to knowledge.
Our Years 3-6 Students attended the Praise & Worship Concert in Orange with almost 1000 other primary students from across the Diocese. This was amazing for the students to have a "concert" type experience. There was plenty of singing, dancing and super loud music to keep the students engaged. The theme for the day was "Love Others" and the students were also led through prayer and reflection. A great day was had by all!
Year Two has had a very busy start to the term. This week in Religious Education, we began our unit on Reconciliation, with an emphasis on the Prodigal Son and the Lost Sheep.
In literature we are studying fables, their features and structures and their codas (message), in particular The Tortoise and the Hare and The Lion and the Mouse.
In Maths, students have been learning about time with a particular focus being on quarter time and identifying this on both analogue and digital clocks.
Our Music and Science units have been combined this term with students learning about how sound is produced. We have also learned how to reflect upon listening to different types of music.
In Creative Arts, students have been applying the elements of drama in small performances of well-known fairy tales and fables. This has complimented our literature unit.
Our next big event is the Bathurst Eisteddfod in week 7 which we combine with Year 1. Students have been practising very hard on refining their performance which has been a joy to witness.
