The Matildas brought back the Australia I remember

The streets were filled with green and gold balloons, big screens were surrounded by crowds and even those who had no interest in sport watched with hope for our Matildas.
It was a scene and an energy that I admit I haven't witnessed or felt in the longest of times.
The sense of everybody coming together to share the spirit of hope and pride in the name of soccer.
It reminded me of the Australia of yesteryear, the Australia that celebrated the Sydney 2000 Olympics, the Australia that I feared for the longest time had disappeared.
Everybody, sports fan or not came together for our wonderful country in the year 2000.
We sang, roared and showcased what it mean to be an Australian, as we just did with the Matildas.
We let everybody know that anybody could be an Australian, and were welcome to be join in the spirit.
Then the next 20 years happened. We saw September 11, 2001 shake the world to its core and it was never quite the same thereafter.
We've had disasters, war, pandemics and everything in between. Yes we have come together in these circumstances, but we've also had to be isolated in ways.
We've all been depleted, lonely and fearful. Then the unexpected light of the Matildas brought us back to who we once were.
The unity, the spirit and the love that I have witnessed in the community and nationwide took me back to the year 2000.
It took me back to a time where being an Australian felt like the greatest honour.
The Matildas have given us so much, including that spirit back that the last 20 plus years has gradually taken from us without realising.
Now we have it back, we need to make sure we never lose it again. We are Australian, we are loving, we are fair, we welcome everybody and we give it our best damn shot.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
