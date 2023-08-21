Freezing weather and light rain didn't keep the crowds away from the 62nd Annual Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair on Saturday, August 19.
As the name suggests, the day has two components - things to do with sheep and those usually associated with a country show - cooking, crafts, photography, needlework and anything else that can be considered a hobby.
The number of competition categories read like the program for the Royal Easter Show and represented the wide range of interests that can be found in a town even as small as Burraga (82 residents across 14 families according to the 2021 census).
The size of the crowd suggested the possibility that everyone in town was there, plus a good sized contingent from elsewhere.
The show was officially opened by Alistair Gordon-Smith, the Senior Biosecurity Officer based in Bathurst, who is himself a hobby grazier with a small number of sheep.
"My current role has enabled me to have the opportunity to work with the local Burraga community, primarily around pest animal control efforts and disease surveillance, which has also allowed me to be able to explore the proud and diverse history that Burraga possesses," he said.
The various prizes were presented by Alistair and the Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
"Our country shows are vital to the future of agriculture and to our nation. They bring the community together and showcase the best of what life in the country is all about, Mr Gee said.
" Congratulations and a heartfelt thank you to the Burraga Ag Bureau, all the volunteers, and everyone supporting the 2023 Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair."
The wool categories were dominated by two people, a situation that has continued for some years.
Mick Stapleton took out the Merino categories and Ross Wilson from Cottee's Run dominated the other breeds.
Cottees's Run also won some prizes for jam making, prompting the observation that they would need another name if they decided to expand the jam business.
A tradition of country shows is the Miss Showgirl competition, and Mackenzie Millbank who won in the 6-11 year old category was another example of someone doing more than one thing.
As well as her Showgirl ribbon she won several prizes for baking cakes and took both first and second prizes in the junior category with her photographs.
A highlight of the day was the awarding of life membership in the Burraga Ag Bureau, the show's organisers, to Neil Francis. As he had worked at every one of the 62 shows the award was long overdue.
The Burraga Ag Bureau committee headed by Neil Francis and Ross McDonald must be congratulated for the work they do to bring this event together.
It's a huge amount of work over a long period to make something like this successful even for one year, let alone sixty-two of them.
And where else can you go to see sheep shearing, dog high jumping and a vintage Esky competition all on the same day?
