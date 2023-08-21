Oberon Review
The Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair celebrates 62 years

By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Freezing weather and light rain didn't keep the crowds away from the 62nd Annual Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair on Saturday, August 19.

