The proposal to construct a biodigester plant in Oberon was first mooted in 2021 according to a document prepared by Borg subsidiary ReDirect, but concern wasn't really raised in Oberon until early 2023
Briefly, the proposal was to build a plant that would use organic waste from various sources, including the nearby timber mill, to produce methane to augment the timber mill's use of natural gas. Byproducts of the biodigester would be used by another Borg subsidiary, Bettergrow, to produce fertiliser for sale or for use in Borg's pine plantations. The idea was a win all round for the Borg group.
Oberon's residents didn't have such an optimistic view, and opposition was soon raised on several fronts - the proximity of the biodigester to residences, the increase in the number of trucks on the roads, the nature of the contents of those trucks, possible air pollution and odours and so on.
While many of the objections could possibly be dismissed as NIMBY behaviour (not in my back yard) the concerns were real. In reaction, an action group was set up, soon attracting several hundred members, and through Facebook, leafletting and a presence in the main street the word spread.
A petition containing 553 signatures opposing the plan was presented to Oberon Council in July, and at the August meeting Council were prepared to support the community in opposition to the project. (As a "State Significant Development", Council can have no formal role in approving or rejecting the project.)
Then everything changed when Borg announced that the project would be put "on hold" for an indefinite time.
The announcement came suddenly, and despite rumours that the decision had been made on economic grounds the feelings of the Oberon community must have played a part.
Action Group organiser Kathy Sajowitz made the following comments:
"The 300 members of the Biodigester Action Group were pleased to hear that John Borg through his subsidiary company ReDirect has announced his intention to put the Biodigester Project 'on hold' stating he had heard the concerns of the community and would deprioritise this proposal in favour of other current Borg projects interstate.
"This is good news for the residents of Oberon but 'on hold' does not necessarily mean completely 'off the table' so as a community we need to remain vigilant about any future development affecting our town.
"As a representative of the Action Group I would like to acknowledge our community who strongly supported our campaign, also the amazing work put in by the eight member Strategy Group and also John Borg for recognising and taking on board the strong community concern around this project.
"We all recognise the Timber Industry is important to the economic viability of Oberon but we do not want to become known as an industrial hub and experience the impacts that come with that scenario. That is not what we are. One positive result from this experience is that it has served as wake-up call for Oberon residents.
"We await official notice that 'the project has been put on hold' to be posted on the Borg/ReDirect website and notification to be lodged on the NSW Planning & Environment website. Then we will officially take a deep breath."
The Borg group was approached for comment but had not responded by the Oberon Review's publishing deadline.
This matter is not over yet, and as Ms Sajowitz says, no formal announcement has been made and the NSWP&E web site is still showing the project as ongoing. The Oberon Review will be following the story and providing updates when necessary.
