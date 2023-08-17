October marks the 100th Anniversary of the opening of the Tarana to Oberon branch line in 1923.
Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway Inc is planning a month of celebrations acknowledging that anniversary and are inviting all of Oberon to join in.
Three events are planned during October.
Between September 30 and October 3 there will be a display of model railways in the Malachai Gilmore Hall. At least ten individual displays will be on show , one of them featuring an N gauge reproduction of the Tarana to Oberon branch line. A display of this size hasn't been staged in Oberon before and should not be missed.
On October 21 a "Picnic in the Park" at The Common is planned, replicating part of the opening celebrations in 1923 when locals engaged in just such a picnic.
The picnic will be well served with coffee, and you are all encouraged to bring a picnic hamper to enjoy on The Common lawn. It will be combined with a classic car display and a large contingent of classic vehicles from all eras will be displayed during the day.
Paul Ferry's band "The Union" will play from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm. Oldies might remember the bush dances of the 50s and 60s when Paul and his marvelous maestros played the tunes they loved and danced to and wooed their partners with. Youngsters will enjoy all sorts of songs from the era from rock to skiffle and everything in between.
To add to the atmosphere, local resident Donah Foley's "The Vintage Trade Wind" Airliner Caravan will be dispensing coffee and cakes, joined by the Get Roasted coffee van you often see at O'Connell village also supplying coffee and a small variety of fantastic creations. And the coffee and cakes are all you have to pay for - the rest is free.
On October 28 The Great Railway Ball honouring Oberon's pioneers will be held at the Malachai Gilmore Hall. Bathurst band "The Nodding Thistles" will entertain and provide a mixture of Australian Bush and Irish tunes for everyone to dance the night away. A three-course meal will be included in the price.
Tickets sold very quickly last year and are expected to sell out again. You can organise a table of eight or you can purchase a single ticket by enquiring at admin@othr.com.au. Last year's ball was a great night out and in 2023 it promises to be even better.
A little later in the year, OTHR will recommence passenger services to Hazelgrove and this event will be huge. As soon as the date is finalised the Oberon Review will let you know all about it.
