Oberon's free league tag comp to lead to bigger things for children

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
August 16 2023 - 8:30am
Children taking part in the first game of the free junior league tag comp. Picture supplied.
A brand new local junior league tag competition is promising to keep children educated and engaged in local sport, and it is completely free.

