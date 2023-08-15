A brand new local junior league tag competition is promising to keep children educated and engaged in local sport, and it is completely free.
The six week competition is part of an initiative by non-for-profit organisation Creative Community Concepts, who are starting a youth leadership activation program.
According to Creative Community Concept General Manager Kyle Myers, The program aims to identify young leaders in the community and assist them in gaining sporting accreditations.
READ MORE:
"Part of the program is to run regular sporting afternoons, So the kids in Oberon don't have to go into Bathurst, Lithgow or other towns to get regular sport," Myers said.
"We want the young leaders to get a refereeing accreditation for rugby league."
Myers said the first session of league tag was well attended despite the poor weather conditions.
"We had 20 odd kids there, which is really good considering how cold and wet it was," Myers said.
The children learned some new skills and met the field with enthusiasm, with Myers declaring that "they loved it."
"Even thought it was cold and wet they were diving in and scoring trys," Myers said.
"We broke them up into two groups. We had an older kids age group and a younger one, just to teach them some of the rules and the skills of how to play League tag."
Despite the age group for the comp being from eight to 16-years-old, Myers said he was willing to give younger kids a go if it assisted in forming an interest in the sport.
"We had six to seven year olds, and they're really super interested in wanting to play, so we let them play," Myers said.
"So we had some younger kids today and they loved playing. It was incredible."
Myers said they are always looking for more players, with the games running of a Monday from 4pm at the Recreation showground.
According to Myers, the league tag competition is just the beginning of the pursuit of accreditations and leadership skills.
"In the following terms, and in the next year, We'll be playing other sports," Myers said.
"We also want to get the young leaders coaching accreditations in a sport like basketball, so we can then do basketball, soccer or cricket programs for four to six weeks as well."
For more information about the program or to register to play, contact Shannon Wheeler on 0455 024 025.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.