A lifetime in Oberon: remembering rabbits, farms, and the dam

When Keith Harvey was a child growing up in Oberon, the threat at the forefront of most people's minds wasn't coronavirus - it was rabbits.
Mr Harvey, now 87 years old, said that the rabbits were an abundant and concerning threat to the many farms around Oberon.
"Rabbits were a plague, they were a pest all the time. There were some people that trapped rabbits through the winter to make money, and then they had a freezing works here and they could trap the rabbits all year round, so they've got carcasses later on," he said.
"In the 40s, of course, there were a lot of [hats] being made for soldiers, so rabbit skins sold quite well. I think they averaged about a shilling a skin. We used to trap them as kids on weekends [for] a bit of pocket money."
A student of Oberon Public School growing up, Mr Harvey saw the construction of the dam from start to finish.
"I used to walk past it, or ride past it, every day going to school," he said.
Mr Harvey was born and raised in Oberon. He was fourth generation on a farm in Sunny Point, a family legacy which spanned back to the arrival of the Harvey family seeking their fortune in Oberon in the 1840s.
As soon as he was able, he dove into the family business and never looked back.
"It just happened that way, I left school and the day after I left school I was on a tractor," he said.
In those days Oberon was more of a crop growing area, Mr Harvey said, primarily focused on peas and potatoes. He said it's now more of a timber town, and over the years has become a reliable place to find work.
"Anyone who hasn't got a job in Oberon is not looking for one," he said.
Mr Harvey lives with his wife, with whom he shares a marriage of 55 years.
