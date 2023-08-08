How to sell, and ship, your old furniture

Even furniture that's no longer modern or fashionable might appeal to someone. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Do you have some old furniture that you neither need nor want? Your first instinct is probably to haul it outside for the garbage truck to collect. Most used furniture ends up in the landfill. Admittedly, that's where much of it belongs. Things that are very old and worn out, and dirty, are no use to anyone.

But suppose the furniture you'd like to get rid of is still in good condition. For example, maybe you've decided to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and want to relieve yourself of all unnecessary material things. Or perhaps you're redecorating your home and your current furniture doesn't mesh with your new interior aesthetic. Downsizing is another common scenario that compels people to ditch some of their furniture.

If you think you might have use for the furniture at a later date, you should consider storing it. But if you know to a certainty that you'll never need it again, why not sell it? Furniture doesn't have to be antique to attract buyers. As long as it's in good condition, there's a fair chance that you can make some money off it. Even furniture that's no longer modern or fashionable might appeal to someone.

Keep reading for tips on selling your used furniture-and shipping it if necessary.

Where to sell used furniture

There is more than one way to sell second hand furniture. Broadly speaking, you have two options: selling in person to a store or selling online to private buyers.

Selling furniture online

Below are some of the most popular websites for selling used furniture.

Gumtree

Gumtree is one of the leading online marketplaces for second hand goods. You can find all kinds of stuff here, including a wide variety of used furniture. All you have to do is advertise your furniture with photos and an honest, detailed description.

eBay

eBay has seemingly been around forever. It's the first website most people think of when they want to sell goods online. Create an account, list your furniture, and wait for people to start bidding. Be aware that if you've never sold on eBay before, some potential buyers may be reluctant to bid on your items.

Facebook Marketplace

Yet another website where you can shop for more or less anything. To use it, all you need is a Facebook account. People tend to shop for things located near their homes, so your buyers will probably be locals.

Selling in store

If you have something that's very old, rare, and valuable, you should head over to an antique or vintage furniture shop where you can expect to make a good sum of money. Otherwise, try the general second hand stores in your area. It's important to do some research beforehand so that you have a rough idea of what your furniture is worth. If you don't, you run the risk of being ripped off.

A third option is to sell your furniture at an auction. This only makes sense if you're certain that the pieces you're selling are high value items.

Shipping used furniture

In ideal circumstances, you will sell your furniture to someone who lives nearby and who is willing to come and collect the goods from your residence. Or, if you have a van or truck, you might choose to personally deliver the furniture as a courtesy to your buyer.

But what if you make a sale online to someone living in another part of the country? Then you're obliged to ship it. If the furniture you've sold is very bulky and heavy, couriers probably can't deliver it for you. In which case you'll have to use an interstate freight carrier. Toll Group, FedEx, UPS, Northline, and Direct Couriers are able to handle freight shipments.

Compare online freight quotes before choosing a carrier.

Smaller items can be boxed and sent along with a courier service. Disassemble the furniture as much as possible before you package it. Use a heavy duty cardboard box or maybe even a wooden crate. Wrap the items in bubble wrap so that they're well protected when in transit.



Before sealing the box, ensure that you've filled any voids with packaging material. This will prevent your furniture from moving around in the box during shipping, and also help absorb the vibrations from the road.