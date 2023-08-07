Oberon Review
Schools celebrate big anniversary of NSW public education

By Tom Walker
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:46am, first published August 7 2023 - 4:19pm
Oberon Public School

To celebrate Education Week, Oberon Public School held a special school assembly. This year they are celebrating 175 years of public education in NSW. The assembly acknowledged two students from each class for their commitment to learning and citizenship. They also acknowledged outstanding citizenship across each stage with Mayor Kellam presenting the Oberon Council Citizenship Awards. Students enjoyed having families visit their classrooms and celebrated with morning tea.

