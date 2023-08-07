FOLLOWING devastating bushfires in 2013 and then again in 2019, the iconic Zig Zag Railway faced an uncertain future
Almost half a century of documents were lost, 1500 sleepers were destroyed but most of the station buildings and rolling stock survived.
But it would require a mammoth team of volunteers to make the railway operational again.
And they did it.
On May 27, of this year, the Zig Zag Railway was finally re-opened with a sell-out.
And since re-opening several months ago, the Zig Zag Railway has had more than 9000 passengers.
"Our tickets are selling out a month in advance with the next available trips not until the end of August, or early September," Zig Zag Railway Acting CEO Daniel Zolfel said.
"It's pretty amazing to see the public sharing our love for Zig Zag.
"We even have people who haven't booked tickets coming up to Clarence for a visit just to see our steam locomotives from the platform."
The railway operates three trips on Saturdays and Sundays, every second weekend.
"The main sentiment we're hearing from passengers is that Zig Zag is better than they remembered it and how their kids haven't stopped talking about it," Mr Zolfel said.
"It's heart-warming as a team to be able to provide our patrons with this experience after so many years of hard work."
The railway first opened in the 1860s as the first rail link between Sydney and Western NSW, but closed in 1910 following a deviation of the main line to bypass the inefficient zig zag.
It was resurrected in the 1970s by volunteers who banded together to create the not-for-profit Zig Zag Railway Co-Op before closing in 2012.
It takes about 90 minutes to traverse the seven-and-a-half kilometre track, travelling through tunnels and over the viaducts with two stops along the way looking out over the stunning Lithgow Valley.
Passengers get to see first-hand how locomotives used to operate during Australia's steam train era, as a volunteer fireman shovels coal into the train's red-hot firebox.
"People are captivated by the sights, sounds and smells of steam," Mr Zolfel said.
"It's quite often you witness not only kids enjoying it but grown-ups letting their inner child out as well."
