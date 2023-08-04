Students hit the ground running at the athletics carnival

Congratulations to all our competitors at the Eastern Region Athletics Carnival in Bathurst. All students participated with great enthusiasm and achieved a number of PBs. St Joseph's Oberon was the winning school of the Average Point Score trophy. A huge thank you to all parents, students and staff for contributing to such an enjoyable and successful day. A job well done to Mrs Meghan Beale for organising this year's Eastern Region Carnival for the seven schools involved.