Students hit the ground running at the athletics carnival

Congratulations to all our competitors at the Eastern Region Athletics Carnival in Bathurst. All students participated with great enthusiasm and achieved a number of PBs. St Joseph's Oberon was the winning school of the Average Point Score trophy. A huge thank you to all parents, students and staff for contributing to such an enjoyable and successful day. A job well done to Mrs Meghan Beale for organising this year's Eastern Region Carnival for the seven schools involved.
In Kindergarten, students have had a flying start to Term 3. Some of the wonderful things they have been doing include:
They are also looking forward to making fruit cups with Friday to finish off their Wombat Stew unit on procedures and information texts, and performing in the Eisteddfod in Week 7. They have been practising with Mr Meyers and Mrs Beale every day.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
