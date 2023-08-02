Oberon Review
Johnston Bros. Hospitality Group has purchased The Alexander Hotel, Rydal Pub

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
The owners of the Tarana Pub have just added another pub to their repertoire, with Johnston Bros. Hospitality Group recently purchasing Rydal Pub with plans to revamp and restore it.

