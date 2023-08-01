Local group Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) have "stepped into the breach" to keep Oberon residents informed about planned wind tower installations in the region.
OAWT will hold a community information meeting at 6pm on August 3, at Oberon RSL, where locals can get all the facts and share opinions on the towers with one another.
The towers, part of a project from the state-owned Forestry Corporation, are planned in the hopes of assisting the increased use of renewable energy in NSW.
In May this year, the Oberon Council's monthly meeting was packed with citizens wanting to learn how they could be affected by the placement of turbine generators.
At the time, a perceived lack of community consultation was a chief concern. Robert Snoch, President of OAWT, said this continues to be a key issue today.
"Forestry has released some information about the project, but they have openly stated that further consultation with the Oberon community will be the responsibility of the renewable energy company they ultimately appoint to roll-out the giant towers," he said.
"We don't think this is good enough, so we have stepped into the breach and created this opportunity for the Oberon community to come together to learn more about the project and how they are likely to be affected."
Mr. Snoch also said the OAWT group is not against the development of renewable energy projects.
"All we want is for governments to take a more even-handed and careful approach to locating the renewable infrastructure," he said.
"It makes sense to locate infrastructure where it is least likely to impact on people's lives, including their health and financial well-being."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
