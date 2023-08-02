Oberon Review
Oberon students learning how to teach one another

By Tom Walker
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:00am
Oberon Public School

Oberon Public School Year 6 students completed training in preparation for the upcoming peer support program. Students participated in games and activities to develop their skills in communication, team work and leadership.

