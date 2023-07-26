Robert Scott, the current owner of the Black Springs General Store, wants to build a service centre on the corner of Abercrombie and Campbells River Roads at Black Springs and wanted the Council to move faster on granting approval before he spends too much money. This resulted in an impasse, where he can't say exactly what he wants to do until he gets clearance from Council and Council can't do anything until they have an idea of what he wants to do.