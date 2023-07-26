Oberon Council had its usual monthly public meeting on Tuesday, July 18, and also as usual the Oberon Review was there to note what happened.
There were three presentations by members of the public before the Council business started. One of these drew another larger than usual audience of concerned residents.
The first was by Lincoln Briffa, who asked the Council for support for the walk he has planned in October from Oberon to the Children's Hospital at Westmead. He received a sympathetic hearing and there seems to be little doubt that the town is behind his effort.
A very big issue in and around Oberon right now is the proposal by Borg to construct a biogas production facility next to the existing plant. This is receiving strong opposition and comment and a petition condemning the idea containing 553 signatures was presented to Council by Barry Stubbs. Barry together with Peter Harvey spent some cold days outside IGA collecting signatures and was able to assure everyone that all the signatures were from residents and those with a commercial interest in Oberon.
Kathy Sajowitz followed with another submission to Council asking for direct support for the Oberon Bi Digester Action Group. The project is classed as a State Significant Development so the Council has no power to either stop or approve it, but Mayor Mark Kellam promised to include the petition and the action group's concerns in the Council's own submission to government.
The third matter raised by a member of the public was already on the agenda for discussion at the meeting but was brought forward because the relevant person was in the room.
Robert Scott, the current owner of the Black Springs General Store, wants to build a service centre on the corner of Abercrombie and Campbells River Roads at Black Springs and wanted the Council to move faster on granting approval before he spends too much money. This resulted in an impasse, where he can't say exactly what he wants to do until he gets clearance from Council and Council can't do anything until they have an idea of what he wants to do.
It was eventually determined that Mr Scott should submit some form of proposal within two months so that any decision can be made when in possession of some facts.
Another agenda item asking Council to act on something was a Memorandum of Understanding setting out plans to use the new Library and Community Centre as an emergency replacement for the hospital. Like the Black Springs matter, this was seen as a case where more information would be needed.
"This was dumped on Council without any warning or discussion," Mayor Mark Kellam said.
"We would need to know how long any occupation of the library would take place, what facilities would be required and of course who would pay for it all. We need to know much more before we can even consider the proposal."
The motion to accept the MOU was defeated, although it will certainly come up again.
One of the regular agenda items is what's happening at the water and sewage treatment plants, and everyone was pleased to see the words "The main No 1 Pump station into the sewerage treatment plant experienced no blockages or problems during June." Blockages caused by foreign objects had been a problem for some months, and Cr Hayden and Cr Trembath both thanked the Oberon Review for bringing the problem to residents' attention.
