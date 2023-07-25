It wasn't a good weekend for the Oberon Tigers First Grade league team, losing 26-24 to Orange United Warriors.
Things looked very promising about halfway through the first half of the match when the Tigers quickly went to a 20-4 lead, but for some inexplicable reason it all went downhill from there with the Tigers scoring a single unconverted try in the rest of the match.
The two teams have swapped positions on the competition ladder, with the Tigers now in sixth place behind Manildra, Canowindra, Trundle, Condobolin and Orange. While the Tigers are still assured of a semifinals place the effect of moving down a rung on the ladder won't be known until the draw for the semis is announced.
With one round left before the semis start there could be a rearrangement at the top of the table. Condobolin should overcome Grenfell although it will be tight, Orange are almost certain to beat CSU and Trundle should prevail over Peak Hill. The two top teams, Manildra and Canowindra, look like having a preview of the Grand Final meetup and they will be playing at Manildra where the final will be played on August 26 as well.
Oberon Tigers should easily beat wooden spoon contenders Cargo Blue Heelers at Cargo but they will have to lift their game after apparently choking against Orange this weekend. Looking back to the 70-10 slaughter of their last encounter in June won't be enough, despite it being the Tigers' biggest score and winning margin in the season. That was then and now is now.
