With one round left before the semis start there could be a rearrangement at the top of the table. Condobolin should overcome Grenfell although it will be tight, Orange are almost certain to beat CSU and Trundle should prevail over Peak Hill. The two top teams, Manildra and Canowindra, look like having a preview of the Grand Final meetup and they will be playing at Manildra where the final will be played on August 26 as well.