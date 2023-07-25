Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberton Tigers go down to Orange in the penultimate round

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 26 2023 - 10:08am, first published July 25 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's an Orange player in there somewhere. Photo Peter Bowditch
There's an Orange player in there somewhere. Photo Peter Bowditch

It wasn't a good weekend for the Oberon Tigers First Grade league team, losing 26-24 to Orange United Warriors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.