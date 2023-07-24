1/2F from Oberon Public School would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr Ray Sargent who is joining their class over the next seven weeks every Wednesday. Mr Sargent is in his third year of a Bachelor of Education K-12 specialising in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education. 1/2F were very excited to share details of their holiday adventures and made holiday passports.
1/2W celebrated their return to school by sharing their amazing holiday experiences. Students had the opportunity to create a scene using loose parts. These provocations served as inspiration for our holiday recounts, sparking our imaginations and setting the stage for some incredible storytelling. Each student shared a significant part of their holiday by illustrating and writing about it.
We are all super excited to be back at school for another term of learning and fun. Here are a few snaps of a great day enjoying the sunshine, canteen and staff fitness.
Oberon High School Year 8 students have been learning about the body systems. Mr O'Neill and Mr Mudaliar demonstrated a heart and kidney dissection. This is part of the Living World unit. Students learnt about the equipment used in a dissection as well as the structure and function of the two organs. Thank you to Wayne from Barker's Butchery for his kind donation of goods for our science experiments.
A celebration for Year 7 and Year 8 students in the TAS, Visual Arts and Vocational Education faculty were rewarded with a special treat at Oberon High School. Their commitment to learning was recognised by their teachers, who took the initiative to prepare a delicious lunch of spaghetti bolognese.
