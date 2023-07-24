Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Oberon's schools jump right into Term 3

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:51am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon Public School

1/2F from Oberon Public School would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr Ray Sargent who is joining their class over the next seven weeks every Wednesday. Mr Sargent is in his third year of a Bachelor of Education K-12 specialising in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education. 1/2F were very excited to share details of their holiday adventures and made holiday passports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.