Wednesday, July 19 was the Choice 9 competition, which went off rather well, with Robyn Stapleton the winner and Joan Graham coming in second on a countback from Sue Webb; Sue was third on a countback from Katie Graham.
Robyn Stapleton also won the Division 1 Nearest the Pin competition with Glennie McGrath winning in Division 2.
Wednesday August 2 will be the usual Monthly Medal and Stroke competition and we will also be playing for the Goodwill Plate. A Stableford event will be played on August 9 followed by a Canadian 2 Stroke event on the August 16.
