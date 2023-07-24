Oberon Review
Oberon's women golfers have another enjoyable week

By Elizabeth Pollock
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:50am, first published 8:47am
A beautiful course with views of the lake. Photo Peter Bowditch
Wednesday, July 19 was the Choice 9 competition, which went off rather well, with Robyn Stapleton the winner and Joan Graham coming in second on a countback from Sue Webb; Sue was third on a countback from Katie Graham.

