Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

The 2023 Can Assist auction in Oberon set a new record

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:51am, first published July 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The enthusiastic and delighted people who made it all happen. Photo supplied
The enthusiastic and delighted people who made it all happen. Photo supplied

One of the highlights of the year for Oberon's rugby league clubs is the Can Assist round where as well as winning on the field the objective is to raise money for the Can Assist charity. The money comes from donations, a raffle with donated prizes and an auction, also of donated goods and services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.