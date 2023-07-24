One of the highlights of the year for Oberon's rugby league clubs is the Can Assist round where as well as winning on the field the objective is to raise money for the Can Assist charity. The money comes from donations, a raffle with donated prizes and an auction, also of donated goods and services.
The fund raising is a project of Oberon Junior Rugby League but that doesn't stop the other local leagues from fully supporting it. On the day, the teams wear special Can Assist round jerseys which are auctioned on the night.
In 2022 the day raised a record $35,000 and there were hopes that the total out of the auction on Saturday, July 22 would beat that record in 2023.
And did it beat it? $58,336. That's fifty-eight thousand, three hundred and thirty-six dollars. It didn't just beat the record, it annihilated it.
The Oberon Leagues Club was at capacity on the night and while the auctioneers from Bowyer & Livermore were doing their thing it was a navigational challenge to get close enough to the bar to buy a drink.
Andrew Howard from Howard's Auto and Electrical was one of the donors for the auction (and top bidder on several items as well) and was amazed at the turn out and the result. "We've been to the auctions before but there's never been a crowd or a result like this. It's amazing when you think that this is a small town and what the town can do," he said.
Another enthusiastic person on the night was Julie Baker, usually seen in the far less crowded environment of Oberon Library. "I didn't think you could fit this many people into the club. Half the town seems to be here," she said.
Spiro Kavalieros, President of Oberon Junior Rugby League, was too excited on the night for any long conversations but couldn't have been more pleased (and surprised) at how much money was raised. "We expected a bit more than last year, but nothing like this," he said.
Can Assist provides various forms of help and support to people with cancer and their families in rural and regional areas. Money raised is spent within the area covered by the branch raising the money, so the entire $55,336 will go to helping people in and around Oberon.
You can find out about the Oberon branch of Can Assist here and how you can help by volunteering or donating, or how to ask for help if you need it.
And now to look forward to a new record being set in 2024.
