Most business owners could not imagine being declared to be the best in the world at what they do before the company's first birthday, but that is just what happened to Reckless Brewing in Bathurst.
The award was for the Best Australian Style Pale Ale for Reckless XPA. Not only has the brewery been operating for less than a year, but this particular beer was originally brewed as a one-off but has become one of their two biggest sellers. The other top seller is BX Lager which, was also intended to have a short production life linked to the 2022 Repco 1000 motor race at Mt Panorama.
The award was part of the 2023 Australian International Beer Awards in Melbourne.
This is not just some little local show and the organisers have this to say: "Celebrating 30 years in 2023, the Melbourne Royal Australian International Beer Awards is the largest annual beer competition in the world judging both draught and packaged beer, as well as beer packaging design. In 2022, the Awards attracted over 2,600 entries from more than 350 breweries in 20 countries."
To win against competition like that is really an achievement and Jarrod Moore from Reckless could not be more pleased. "We're all still getting over it," he said.
"Staff morale here is always good, but this has given everyone a lift. To do this well less than a year after opening shows we have the right staff with the right attitude. There are a lot of small brewers around but we're now the biggest brewing business in western New South Wales."
With 15 staff and all the plant in the old Crago Flour Mill building in Bathurst things are getting a little crowded so there are plans to expand production of some of the more "commercial" draft beers into larger premises, keeping production of the boutique varieties next to the bar and restaurant. Reckless will also soon own its own canning plant which will help to keep up with the demand for packaged products. Currently they hire a mobile plant every two weeks or so, but with a canning line permanently on site one of the limits will be removed.
Another opportunity for the future is the experiment of growing hops in Oberon. Going into full scale production will cost a lot of money, but Moore thinks they might be able to brew a limited edition beer from local hops within a year.
Reckless Brewing will be celebrating its first birthday on September 1, but the bar and restaurant in the old Crago Mill building at 2a Piper Street Bathurst is open from noon between Wednesday and Sunday for good food and a broad selection of beverages.
And is the winning beer any good, or just something that pleases awards judges? The judges said "XPA is an all-Aussie line up of malt and Galaxy hops with fat tropical flavours of passionfruit and citrus, with a crisp malt backdrop." An independent and less knowledgeable reviewer tasted a sample and said "This is a very nice beer". And you can't ask for more than that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.