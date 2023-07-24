With 15 staff and all the plant in the old Crago Flour Mill building in Bathurst things are getting a little crowded so there are plans to expand production of some of the more "commercial" draft beers into larger premises, keeping production of the boutique varieties next to the bar and restaurant. Reckless will also soon own its own canning plant which will help to keep up with the demand for packaged products. Currently they hire a mobile plant every two weeks or so, but with a canning line permanently on site one of the limits will be removed.