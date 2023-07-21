In the next instalment of chats with the volunteers that keep Oberon moving, the Oberon Review met up with Peter and Sue Yates.
Oberon Review: Thank you both for finding the time to talk to the Review.
Peter Yates: Thanks for asking us.
OR: How long have you been doing volunteer work?
PY: I started when I was about 15 with the surf lifesaving club. When I moved to Oberon I was retired with nothing to do and someone invited me to a Rotary meeting and I've been there ever since.
OR: Congratulations on becoming the President of the local Rotary.
PY: Thank you. It's a great honour and I hope to keep the good work done by previous Presidents.
OR: Everyone knows about the sausage sizzles that Rotary puts on at events, but what other community activities do you do?
PY: Lots of what we do is not publicised. We raise money for charitable causes. One of these is to support research into Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, a medical condition that affects Rotary's past president James O'Shea. We also provide parking attendants at Mayfield Garden on the weekend. The volunteers get a cup of coffee and Mayfield make a donation to our charitable fund.
OR: I've been to a couple of your meetings and they seem very relaxed compared to others I've gone to in the past, where things were much more formal and regimented with members being fined for all sorts of reasons.
PY: Maybe it's a small town thing but we find that we can meet and get things done without all that. It's results that count.
OR: Apart from Rotary, what other volunteer work do you do?
PY: We work on the committee that organises the annual Oberon Show, but most of our time is taken up with our German Shepherd rescue and adoption service.
OR: That seems to be a well kept secret. How did you get into that?
Sue Yates: It was almost an accident. Someone asked us to collect a dog in Tumut and by the time we got home we had fallen in love with the dog and adopted her ourselves. Feisty is still with us.
OR: So it was one of those cases where doing someone a good turn changed your life and took over.
SY: Yes, but we've enjoyed every minute of it.
OR: Tell us a bit more about the rescue operation.
SY: It's not just us. We are a part of PetRescue. They have been going since 2004 and claim to have rehomed over 800,000 animals in that time. We specialise in Shepherds because we happen to like the breed, although that might have something to do with Feisty being our first rescue.
OR: Apart from transporting dogs around, what part do you play in the rescue and rehoming process?
PY: We keep the dogs until they are ready for a new owner. A lot of them have to have their confidence in people restored because of abuse or neglect and coming back from that can take some time.
OR: You obviously get a lot of satisfaction out of this.
SY: We do. We love the dogs and we love to see them go to good homes.
OR: What else do you get out of it, considering the time and money you spend?
PY: We get to meet people from all over the state and have made some good friendships, both through Rotary and the rescues. We get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing the changes in the dogs as we get them ready for their new homes. The best part is probably when we hand over the dogs to their new owners and see that we are making people happy.
OR: Making people happy is a good justification for anything. Thank you for taking time out of your exhaustingly busy schedule to talk to the Oberon Review.
