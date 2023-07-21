Following the successful Knit In at the Malachi Gilmore Hall in May 2023, it seemed to be time for another yarn based event.
Wrap Around Oberon was the concept of Friends of Oberon Library (FOOLs) member Celia Ravesi. FOOLS wanted to celebrate winter in Oberon in some way and the beanie/tea cosy exhibition theme has been used too many times by other rural towns so it was decided that scarves might fit the bill. It was also an opportunity to use the big function room at the new Oberon Library.
This was the inaugural event and had three separate aspects, the competition itself, an exhibition of work and a donation section. All scarves donated were distributed to local charities. As part of the exhibition local schools were invited to participate by entering a Snowflake Competition, and the young folk really embraced this theme.
School staff must be thanked for always encouraging their students to participate in community art events such as Waste2Art and now Snowflakes. Thanks must also go to Oberon Council who sponsored a School Holiday Workshop with artist Fiona Howle in keeping with the snowflake theme.
Winners in the various categories, with most categories sponsored by FOOLs:
"Congratulations go to not only the award winners but to all the entrants for supporting this event by entering their work, and thank you to Kylie Shead for coming out to Oberon this evening and to the judges for giving their time," event organiser Kathy Sajowitz said when making the presentations.
"Of course to stage any kind of event involves time and hard work behind the scenes and l would really like to acknowledge the wonderful FOOLs team. FOOLs are a group of people that value their community and promote and support it at all times with a special focus on the library. We would like to acknowledge the support and sponsorship of Oberon Council and our wonderful Library Staff - nothing is too much trouble."
The judges for the competition were professional artists Carol Dobson and Sandy Fullerton. Carol Dobson was particularly taken with the school snowflakes.
"The children's snowflakes showed great imagination on the teachers' part. Although the traditional cut out paper snowflakes dominated, the 3D collage of blue and white snowflakes went to the next level, the small crystal snowflakes was one of a kind, but it was the recycled coat hangers that took out the competition, for creativity, recycling and the work of an entire school," she said.
This might have been the first event to wrap Oberon in scarves, but FOOLs will be back next year bigger and better.
