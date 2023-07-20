Following a few weeks of dreadful weather, the ladies finally got to play golf on Wednesday, July 12.
The Monthly Medal, which is sponsored by Bowyer & Livermore, was won by Sue Webb with Sue also winning the Stroke competition with Joan Graham coming in second and Katie Graham third.
The Putting competition was won by Elizabeth Pollock on a countback from Marjorie Webb.
The Friday competition was won by Robyn Slattery.
The July 26 action will be a Par competition with the Monthly Medal, Stroke and Goodwill Plate events to be played on August 2. This will be followed by a Stableford event on August 9 and an 18 hole Canadian 2 Stroke event on August 16.
